Angelina Jolie is preparing for a fresh start in Paris, ready to leave behind the turmoil of Los Angeles and the lingering legal battles with her ex-husband Brad Pitt.

After eight years of acrimonious disputes, the Hollywood icons are gearing up for another courtroom clash in April over their French winery, Château Miraval.

Once that chapter closes, Jolie plans to bid farewell to the “toxicity” of LA, embracing a new life in Europe while keeping a bolthole in Cambodia.

Angelina Jolie’s Plan For a Fresh Start

A source close to the actress told RadarOnline, “Angelina hates the fact it’s gone on this long and can’t wait to put it all behind her. Not least, she can move overseas and get away from LA, a city she has very little time for these days, as she’s openly admitted. She wants to wash the toxicity of the place out of her hair. The whole divorce experience has left her traumatized.”

They added, “She will set up home in Europe and Cambodia and divide her time between the two locations.”

A New Life In Paris

Jolie’s upcoming drama, ‘Stitches,’ set during Paris Fashion Week, is already pulling her closer to the French capital, where she enjoys the company of close friends like Salma Hayek.

Paris, rich in culture and elegance, is at the top of her list for relocation. The source said, “Paris is high on the list of places to relocate once her legal problems are over. She longs to start afresh. The stress and heartache have gone on for what seems like a lifetime.”

Cambodia Played an Important Role In Angelina Jolie’s Life

Alongside Jolie’s European plans, Cambodia remains a significant part of her journey. It was there that she first connected with motherhood, adopting her son Maddox after filming ‘Lara Croft: Tomb Raider.’

“It’s strange, I never wanted to have a baby. I never wanted to be pregnant. I never babysat. I never thought of myself as a mother. It was suddenly very clear to me that my son was in the country, somewhere,” she said. “When I first came to Cambodia, it changed me. It changed my perspective. I realized there was so much about history that I had not been taught in school, and so much about life that I needed to understand, and I was very humbled by it.”

The Château Miraval Dispute Between Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt

Jolie recently secured $55 million from the sale of her stake in the winery to Russian billionaire Yuri Shefler, a move that reignited her legal feud with Pitt.

While her divorce has been finalized, the vineyard dispute has kept tensions high, with Pitt accusing her of breaching their agreement by selling her shares.

Despite the ongoing stress, Jolie is determined to close this chapter and move forward, ready to rebuild her life far from the shadows of her past.

For more such stories, check out Hollywood News

Must Read: Is Bad Bunny’s New Studio Album About His Breakup With Kendall Jenner? Here’s What We Know

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News