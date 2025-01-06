Angelina Jolie is walking away with a whopping $80 million after a brutal eight-year divorce battle with Brad Pitt, leaving him not just emotionally drained, but also financially hit in ways few can imagine.

Their saga began when they fell in love filming ‘Mr. and Mrs. Smith’ in 2004, and although their divorce was finalized this week, the legal war over their shared French chateau and vineyard still simmers.

Brad Pitt’s ‘Relief’ After a Grueling Legal War

Brad, now 61, can finally breathe a sigh of relief, as he’s no longer shackled by a marriage he’s described as exhausting.

The actor, worth $400 million, has weathered countless legal battles with his ex-wife, and sources close to him claim that he’s grateful the worst is behind him.

Despite his vast fortune, which includes lucrative sponsorships, multi-million dollar movie deals, and real estate investments, Brad’s biggest relief seems to be the end of this never-ending divorce drama.

An insider close to the actor said that the ‘Fight Club’ star is “relieved that this weight is finally lifted from him. He is no longer bound in any way to his marriage with Angelina. She has really put him through the ringer and he is just glad this portion is done.”

Angelina Jolie’s Bonanza

While Brad might be relieved, Jolie, 49, who earns between $20 million and $35 million per film, has turned her post-divorce years into a financial triumph.

In 2021, she earned millions, including $64 million from selling her share of the Château Miraval estate.

Besides her 2021 auction sale of a Winston Churchill painting generated $11.5 million. With her own arts and fashion venture, Atelier Jolie, Jolie’s financial future looks as glittering as ever.

The Good and Certainly Bad and Ugly Scenario for Brad Pitt

It’s not all sunshine for Brad. While his ex-wife continues to thrive, he’s faced a bitter custody battle, with Jolie retaining primary custody of their six children.

Brad’s attempts at a 50/50 custody arrangement have long been abandoned, and to make matters worse, he hasn’t had any contact with his children or even his parents for years.

On a brighter note, Brad has found love again with 28-year-old Ines de Ramon.

Although their relationship was kept private for some time, they’ve recently appeared together on the red carpet, with Brad reportedly “in love” and ready to turn a new page.

