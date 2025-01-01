Jennifer Aniston’s brief encounter with Angelina Jolie has resurfaced in the midst of Jolie’s long-awaited divorce from Brad Pitt being finalized.

Aniston, who was still married to Pitt at the time, recalled the first and only time she met Jolie during a 2005 interview with Vanity Fair.

Jennifer Aniston’s Detrimental Encounter With Angelina Jolie

The meeting between the ‘Friends’ star and ‘Salt’ actress took place on the Warner Bros. lot in 2004 in Burbank, just a year before Aniston and Pitt announced their separation.

Aniston remembered approaching Jolie and making small talk, completely unaware that her words would soon become a painful reminder of her crumbling marriage.

“I pulled over and introduced myself,” Aniston recalled upon spotting Jolie. “Brad is so excited about working with you. I hope you guys have a really good time!” she had said to the 49-year-old at the time, who was gearing up to film ‘Mr. & Mrs. Smith’ with her husband.

What Aniston didn’t know then was that her husband was about to fall in love with his co-star, a connection that would lead to the collapse of their marriage.

Jennifer Aniston Trusted Brad Pitt at the Time Despite Rumors of Affair with Angelina Jolie

Despite the rumors swirling around Pitt and Jolie’s relationship during filming, Aniston chose to trust her husband’s reassurances, believing his claims of no romantic involvement.

However, their separation was announced in January 2005, and soon after, Pitt and Jolie began their highly publicized romance, which eventually grew into a family with six children.

They married in 2014, but their happiness was short-lived. Just two years later, Jolie filed for divorce, citing an explosive argument on a private jet, which she claimed involved Pitt becoming physically violent.

After years of bitter legal battles, including disputes over their French winery, the ex-couple finally settled their divorce in December 2023, bringing a long, painful chapter to an end.

Jolie, who has since focused on healing and finding peace for her children, expressed relief that this phase of the ordeal was finally over.

