Ridley Scott’s epic historical action film, Gladiator II, had a great opening day in the United Kingdom. It is more than three times more than Scott’s 2023 film, Napoleon, and has registered one of the biggest opening days of the year. The movie features Paul Mescal, Denzel Washington, and Pedro Pascal in significant roles. Scroll below for the deets.

The 2023 Ridley Scott movie received mixed reactions and underperformed at the box office, too. It reportedly had a budget between $130 million and $200 million. It featured Joaquin Phoenix in the lead role, and Vanessa Kirby was opposite him. The biographical drama is based on Napoleon’s life and revolves around his rise to power and his relationship with his wife, Josephine.

Critics have given Ridley Scott’s Gladiator II positive reviews, and the opening-day collection in the United Kingdom is absolutely remarkable. Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed that the epic historical war drama collected a strong $3.3 million on Friday, its opening day in the United Kingdom. It also includes the preview collections.

According to the report, Paul Mescal-led movie collected almost 3.5 times more than Joaquin Phoenix starrer Napoleon. It reportedly earned $990K on its opening day in the United Kingdom last year. The movie collected $61.5 million in the US and $159.87 million overseas. Therefore, the film’s worldwide haul was $221.39 million. Gladiator II has also registered the 4th biggest opening day of 2024 in the UK.

The #1 is Deadpool & Wolverine‘s $6 million opening day collection, followed by Dune 2 at #2 with its $3.5 million, and #3 is Inside Out 2 with a $3.4 million opening day number.

Gladiator II is expected to have an impressive opening weekend in the United Kingdom as it is eyeing between $10 million and $13 million there. This might increase people’s enthusiasm about the film further and might exceed the industry’s expectations when it comes out in North America on November 22.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the latest Hollywood News!

Must Read: Samuel L Jackson At The Worldwide Box Office: From The Marvels To Argylle, The MCU Actor’s Last 5 Films Are Big Disappointments!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News