The Wild Robot keeps impressing the audience with its fantastic content and, therefore, keeps surpassing significant milestones. The cinemas are sprawling with multiple movies, and the animated feature is also available on digital platforms, yet it shows no sign of stopping. Keep scrolling for more.

The animated feature saw an insane hike at the US box office on Monday, Veteran’s Day. It has a stronghold at the North American box office and is also performing decently overseas. The voice cast includes Lupita Nyong’o, Pedro Pascal, Kit Connor, Bill Nighy, Stephanie Hsu, Mark Hamill, Catherine O’Hara, Matt Berry, and Ving Rhames.

According to Luiz Fernando’s report, the Dreamworks animation grossed a solid $930K on its 8th Friday, registering the biggest 8th Friday ever for animations released in September. It experienced a dip of 37.4% from last Friday. It has lost another 157 theatres recently and is already on digital platforms. The Wild Robot has hit a $134.4 million cume in the United States. It is also eyeing a $3.5 million to $4.5 million on its 8th weekend in North America.

Meanwhile, The Wild Robot has beaten Migration’s $299.9 million global haul and has also crossed the $300 million mark worldwide. The animated feature reached a $166.1 million cume overseas and allied with the $134.4 million in the United States; it has collected $300.5 million worldwide. It is now the 10th highest-grossing Hollywood animation post-COVID worldwide. It might be affected by Gladiator II and Red One’s releases at the cinemas.

However, Paul Mescal‘s movie has yet to arrive in the domestic markets. On the other hand, Red One had a lukewarm opening on its release day. It is expected to earn between $30 million and $33 million, which is below the predicted range.

Chris Sanders directed The Wild Robot, released in the theatres on September 27.

