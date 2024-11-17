The initiation of the third weekend hasn’t been very favorable for Singham Again. Ajay Devgn and Kareena Kapoor Khan’s cop drama has fallen below the 4 crore mark. All eyes were on a much-needed jump on day 16. But there’s hardly been any growth compared to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, which is rising and shining. Rohit Shetty’s film may now miss the 300 crore mark. Scroll below for a detailed box office analysis.

It has been quite an unexpected run for Singham Again at the Indian box office. The cop drama did not live upto the expectations in advance booking as Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 took a clear lead ahead of the big release. Spot bookings were fantastic during the initial days, but the buzz died after the first week. Rohit Shetty‘s directorial is now dwindling at the ticket windows.

Decrease in shows all across India

Given the low buzz, theatre owners nationwide have drastically reduced the number of shows for Singham Again. Compared to the second week, around 50% of shows have been reduced in Mumbai. The same is the case with Pune and Ahmedabad. The situation is worse in Bengaluru, which has witnessed a reduction of almost 85%.

Box Office Collection Day 16 Early Trends

On day 16, Singham Again witnessed average occupancies of around 11% in the morning shows. There was a jump in ticket sales during the afternoon show as the occupancy surged to 24%. The figures improved to 29% for the evening shows and 35-38% for the night shows on the third Saturday.

As per the early trends, the Ajay Devgn starrer earned 3.60-3.80 crores at the box office on day 16. This is a growth of only 16-22% compared to the 3.10 crores* earned on the third Friday. On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has clocked in a jump of impressive 33-36%. Kartik Aaryan starrer is taking the lead with its strong momentum with each passing day.

The 16-day total of Singham Again will now stand somewhere between 248.15-248.35 crores. Given the current scenario, the cop drama will miss entering the 300 crore club in its lifetime. It would its theatrical run around the 275-280 crores range.

