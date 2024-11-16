Zendaya started her career at a very young age and is now one of the biggest talents among Hollywood’s present generation of actors. She appeared in two movies this year, Dune 2 and Challengers, both of which were in the news for good reasons. The actress has no more releases this year; thus, it’s time to look at her box office report card for 2024, which shows a 100% success ratio. Scroll below for the deets.

Zendaya’s 2024 Releases –

The Euphoria star’s first 2024 film was Denis Villeneuve’s Dune 2, which was also the first blockbuster of the year as well. It was the sequel to the 2021 movie and is based on Frank Herbert’s novel. She plays the role of Chani, a young and rebellious Fremen warrior who is also Paul’s love interest. She was praised for her performance in the movie and her chemistry with Timothee Chalamet. The actress had more screen time and was a key character throughout the sequel. It reportedly had an estimated budget of $190 million.

Her second film was Challengers, a romantic sports drama by Luca Guadagnino. It, too, received positive reviews from the critics. It is reportedly one of the highest-grossing original movies of this year. It was made on a reported budget of $55 million.

Zendaya’s Success Ratio (2024)

Both Dune 2 and Challengers were successful at the box office. The ratings and collections are noteworthy. Let’s look at the box office verdict of Zendaya’s 2024 releases below:

Dune 2: $714.44 million (hit)

(hit) Challengers: $96.01 million (Success)

Total: $810.45 million

Here’s how we calculated the Success Ratio:

Success Ratio = No. Successful films/total films x 100

And, as per our calculation, Zendaya will have a success ratio of 100% in 2024. She not only gave a blockbuster as a part of an ensemble cast in Dune 2, but her original movie Challengers was also a successful affair at the box office.

On the professional front, she has reportedly been roped in by Christopher Nolan for his next. However, as per media reports, she has a cameo role in this upcoming movie, which will also feature Tom Holland, Matt Damon, and Anne Hathaway. She is on track to be the next Hollywood A-list star.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

