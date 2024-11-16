Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer Red One has hit the theatres and has a few days in its hands before the big three arrive. The Thursday preview numbers are in, and as per that, it is expected to open almost as per the industry’s expectations. Scroll below for the deets.

The film’s title is reportedly the code name for Santa Claus, who plays a vital role here. The holiday movie was directed by Jake Kasdan, who is known for directing several comedies, including Bad Teacher. Jake and Dwayne have worked together in the Jumanji reboot film series—Welcome to the Jungle and The Next Level. Chris Morgan wrote the action-adventure flick from an original story by Hiram Garcia.

Trade analyst Luiz Fernando’s report revealed the box office details of Red One and how much it earned from the Thursday Previews. According to the report, Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans starrer grossed a strong $3.7 million on Thursday previews at the box office in North America. It also includes the $1 million Sunday early screenings.

Compared to other movies in this genre, Red One is leading. For example, Ryan Reynolds’ Free Guy collected $2.2 million, and Sandra Bullock’s The Lost City raked in $2.5 million. This film is also above Jungle Cruise’s $2.7 million and The Fall Guy’s $3.2 million. It is predicted to earn between $30 million and $35 million on its debut weekend at the box office in North America.

Previously, Deadline reported that the film is tracking to earn 436 million on its debut weekend, but now it seems Jake’s film will remain below the projection. Dwayne and Chris’ movie has a reported budget of $200 million. It also features JK Simmons, Lucy Liu, Kiernan Shipka, and Bonnie Hunt.

Red One, led by Dwayne Johnson and Chris Evans, was released in the theatres on November 15.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

