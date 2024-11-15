Suriya, Bobby Deol, and Disha Patani’s Kanguva have opened to mixed responses and are underperforming at the box office for the stature of a film that was hyped and mounted on a budget of a massive 300 crore. However, it is still breaking some records and achieving some heights.

Kanguva Worldwide Box Office Opening

While the film opened at 24 crore in India, it registered an opening of 40 crore gross collection at the worldwide box office. The film surpassed Sivakarthikeyan’s Amaran at the box office, pushing it one spot below in the top 10 list.

Suriya Enters Top 5

The Soorarai Potturu superstar has entered the top 5 openers of Kollywood at the worldwide box office, pushing Amaran a spot lower and Dhanush‘s Raayan out of the top 5. But is it a celebratory enough number? Well, considering the 300 crore budget, it might be too small a milestone to celebrate!

Check out the opening day breakdown of Kanguva at the box office.

India Net: 24 crore

India Gross: 28.50 crore

Overseas: 11.5 crore

Worldwide: 40 crore

Kanguva VS ET

Kanguva, on its opening day, earned 40 crore worldwide, which is almost 185% higher than the worldwide opening of Suriya‘s last release at the box office, Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was a hit at the box office. The only silver lining for the film right now.

Check out the opening day collection of all the Kollywood releases of 2024 at the worldwide box office.

The Greatest of All Time: 101.78 crore gross Vettaiyan: 67.76 crore gross Indian 2: 56 crore gross Kanguva: 40 crore gross Amaran: 34.70 crore gross Raayan: 23 crore gross Thangalaan: 20.25 crore gross Captain Miller: 13.80 crore gross Lal Salaam: 5.70 crore gross Maharaja: 5.40 crore gross

