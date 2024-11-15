Kanguva, featuring Suriya in the lead role, has finally arrived in theatres after being in talks over its massive budget and grand scale making. It has managed to pull off a decent start, but unfortunately, it’s way less for an event film. The makers did aggressive promotions, but it seems that the film couldn’t create much organic buzz. And from here on, achieving breakeven at the worldwide box office looks like a gargantuan task!

Suriya, who played the lead role, last appeared in Etharkkum Thunindhavan, which was released in March 2022. So, the actor has returned to the big screen after a gap of two and a half years, and fans are excited. Considering this, the buyers have paid a solid amount in exchange for theatrical rights, and if reports are to be believed, the magnum opus has made close to 200 crores through pre-release theatrical business.

According to a report in Track Tollywood, Kanguva’s theatrical rights are valued at 70 crores in Tamil Nadu, which is Suriya’s home state. In Kerala, where the actor enjoys a good fan following, the rights have been sold at 10 crores. In Karnataka, theatrical rights are valued at 10 crores.

Considering Suriya’s popularity in Telugu states, the makers carried out aggressive promotions. It has been learned that Kanguva’s theatrical rights were valued at 30 crores, and for North India, they are valued at 30 crores. In the overseas market, the film is valued at 40 crores. Combining all regions, the pre-release theatrical business stands at 190 crores.

This means that Kanguva needs to earn a share of 190 crores to hit breakeven. This target will be achieved when the film earns around 400 crores gross at the worldwide box office. As per early estimates, the biggie earned below 50 crores gross on the opening day. However, since word-of-mouth among the audience is negative, earning 400 crores gross looks like an impossible task now.

For the uninitiated, Singam 2 is Suriya’s highest-grossing film, with a lifetime collection of 123 crores gross. So, Kanguva needs a 225.20% higher collection to achieve breakeven, and that’s the task of climbing Everest.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

