Kartik Aaryan-led Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has ended its second week at the Indian box office. Released amid the Diwali holidays, the film performed exceptionally well, and until the next big film arrives in the Hindi market, it will continue to mint big moolah. As per the latest development, it displayed a superb hold, with a negligible drop or even slightly higher earnings than Wednesday. Keep reading to know what early trends of day 14 have to suggest!

Enough time has passed, and one can say that the buzz around Diwali releases has settled down. Now, both films are running on their merits, and one can say that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel is cruising ahead to emerge as the winner in the Diwali clash. After an initial lead by Singham Again, this Kartik Aaryan starrer turned the tables with its solid grip, and now, it is moving towards the 250 crore milestone.

According to the official numbers, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 began its second week by earning 12.40 crores on the second Friday, i.e., day 8. On day 9, it saw a big jump and earned 17.40 crores. On day 10, it again witnessed an upward trend by raking in 18.10 crores. On days 11, 12, and 13, the film added another 5.40 crores, 4.40 crores, and 4.21 crores, respectively.

Now, as per early trends, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 remained rock steady on day 14. Despite the arrival of Kanguva in the Hindi market, it is closing its second Thursday at 4.10-4.30 crores. It’s a superb hold from yesterday’s 4.21 crores, with evening and night shows showing much better occupancy.

Including estimates, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has wrapped up its second week at a huge 234.87-235.07 crores net at the Indian box office. In the second week alone, the film has amassed 66.01-66.21 crores.

Considering the trend, the Kartik Aaryan starrer is expected to earn solid numbers again during the third weekend, thus keeping its chances alive to enter the 300 crore club.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

