Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has surprised one and all with its performance. One again, the magic of Anees Bazmee has hit the right chords with the audience as despite mixed reviews, the film has emerged as a big commercial success. Now, in the latest development, it has crossed the 350 crore milestone even before completing two weeks at the worldwide box office. Keep reading for a detailed collection report!

Clashes are usually not good for two big films as it dents the overall potential of both films. However, in the case of this Diwali clash, it seems that the Bhool Bhulaiyaa threequel has got an extra boost. It enjoyed all the buzz due to clash talks and managed to build a positive perception about itself by giving tough competition to a magnum opus like Singham Again. Along with this perception, decent word-of-mouth has helped the film enjoy a glorious run so far.

As per the latest collection update, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added another 4.21 crores on day 13. Compared to Tuesday’s 4.40 crores, the film has shown a good hold and has helped in scoring a total of 230.77 crores net at the Indian box office. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection stands at 272.30 crores.

In the overseas market, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 added another 1.50 crores gross on Wednesday, taking the overall collection to 83.84 crores gross. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 356.14 crores gross.

With 356.14 crores gross, the Kartik Aaryan starrer has crossed the lifetime collection of Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (354.70 crores gross). The next target is Ajay Devgn’s Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior (364.81 crores gross).

Worldwide box office breakdown of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3:

India net- 230.77 crores

India gross- 272.30 crores

Overseas gross- 83.84 crores

Worldwide gross- 356.14 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

