The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Lucky Baskhar has witnessed a solid stronghold at the box office despite tough competition from movies like Amaran and Bagheera. The movie recently entered the 90 crore milestone worldwide and is now inching towards the 100 crore milestone. Take a look at its performance on its 14th day.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 14

On its 14th day, the total Indian net collection of the movie comes to 59.19 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 69.84 crore. The Dulquer Salmaan starrer has earned around 25.5 crore when it comes to the overseas collections. The worldwide collection of the movie now amounts to 95.34 crore. The film is now inching towards the 100 crore target. With a more upward graph in the collection and a positive word of mouth, this target will not be very difficult to achieve.

Lucky Baskhar’s Impressive Budget Recovery

Not only is the Dulquer Salmaan starrer moving towards the 100 crore milestone but it also recovered its entire budget recently. The movie is mounted at a budget of 56 crore. With its current India net collection of 59.19 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 3.19 crore. At the same time, the ROI percentage is coming to 5.69%.

Lucky Baskhar’s OTT Release

Well, those who have missed out on catching the Dulquer Salmaan starrer in the theatres need not fret. The movie will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix. Fans will soon be able to watch the period crime drama on November 30, 2024. The movie has been directed by Venky Atluri. Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and Hyper Aadi in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Pushpa Re-Release Box Office (USA): Allu Arjun Starrer To Finally Hit The 25 Crore Milestone? Release Date & All We Know!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News