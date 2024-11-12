The Dulquer Salmaan starrer Telugu period crime drama Lucky Baskhar has witnessed an impressive run at the box office. On its 12th day, things are looking rock solid for the movie. It has recovered its entire budget and is also moving towards the 90 crore milestone.

Lucky Baskhar Box Office Collection Day 12

On its 12th day, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer’s day-wise collection saw a slight decrease. The movie earned 0.71 crore, which was a little dip from its 11-day day-wise collection, wherein it had earned 2.5 crore. The total India net collection of the movie now comes to 56.1 crore. With this, the crime thriller flick has finally recovered its entire budget. The movie was mounted at a scale of 56 crore,s and now, with its latest India net collection, it has entered the safe zone.

At the same time, the gross collection comes to 66.1 crore. The movie has earned a decent 23.2 crore from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie now comes to 89.3 crore. It is now inching towards the 90 crore milestone. With the positive word of mouth and a steady pace in the collection, this does not seem to be a mammoth task.

Despite a strong competition from movies like Amaran and Bagheera, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer remains undeterred. Lucky Baskhar has been receiving loads of praise for Dulquer Salmaan’s performance along with the gripping storyline. The actor delivers another brutally honest act as a man caught in a web of crime after his previous performances in films like Kurup and Kannum Kannum Kollaiyadhitaal.

About The Movie

Apart from Dulquer Salmaan, Lucky Baskhar also stars Meenakshi Chaudhary, Ramki, and Hyper Aadi in the lead roles. It has been directed by Venky Atluri. The music has been composed by GV Prakash Kumar.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Telugu Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Kanguva Box Office Day 1 Advance Booking (3 Days To Go): Crosses 50 Lakh In Limited Shows, Needs To Post A Big Number

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News