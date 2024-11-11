The Kavin starrer Tamil black comedy Bloody Beggar has been struggling to perform well at the box office. The movie opened to mixed reviews from the critics and masses alike. Look at the movie’s box office performance on its 11th day.

Bloody Beggar Box Office Collection Day 11

On its 11th day, the Kavin starrer’s day-wise collection saw a meager increase. It earned 0.12 crore, which was a slight rise from its 10-day day-wise collection of 0.11 crore. The movie’s total India net collection now comes to 7.8 crore. At the same time, the gross collection of the film stands at 9.20 crore. The movie is still struggling to garner even 10 crore. This is indeed a bad news for the film. By the looks of it, it is most likely to wrap up below the 10 crore target.

The Kavin starrer has also been facing a tough competition from films like Amaran, Bagheera, Lucky Baskhar, and KA, along with Hindi releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Things will further get difficult for it after the release of the Suriya starrer Kanguva on November 14, 2024. Unless the movie sees a miraculous growth in the collection in the coming days, its pitiable fate at the box office is sealed. The film is also not getting enough positive word of mouth from the masses. Even though Kavin has received praise for his performance, the movie has overall been a mixed bag for the audience.

Since the Kavin starrer has been facing a highly dismal run at the box office, there are speculations that it might head for an OTT release soon. However, the OTT streaming platform or any release date for the same has not been out yet. Bloody Beggar has been directed by Sivabalan Muthukumar. Apart from Kavin, the movie also stars Redin Kingsley, Prudhvi Raj, and Sunil Sukhada in the lead roles.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office stories & updates!

Must Read: Amaran Worldwide Box Office Collection (11 Days): Beats Vettaiyan In India, Needs Just 6.60 Crores To Become #2 Kollywood Grosser Of 2024 Globally!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News