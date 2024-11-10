The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer Amaran has emerged as a humongous success at the box office. It has recovered its budget and is inching towards the 250 crore milestone in worldwide collections. Let us look at its box office performance on its 10th day.

Amaran Box Office Collection Day 10

The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer’s India net collection now comes to a stellar 138.80 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 163.78 crore. The film has earned an impressive 59 crore from its overseas collection. The worldwide collection of the movie comes to 222.78 crore. The movie is inching towards the 250 crore milestone. The film also has a tremendous advantage of a positive word of mouth since it has been garnering a lot of praise critically because of the riveting subject and the honest performances. It will be interesting to see whether it achieves this milestone soon.

Amaran’s Impressive Budget Recovery

With its current India net collection of 138.80 crore, the film’s ROI (Return On Investment) comes to 18.8 crore. This also results in the movie’s ROI percentage coming to 15%. The Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi starrer is also all set to cross the lifetime collection of Rajinikanth’s Vettaiyan, which is around 150 crore. With this, the movie will furthermore become the 2nd highest-grossing Tamil film of 2024 after Thalapathy Vijay’s The Greatest Of All Time.

About The Movie

Amaran is a heartfelt tribute to the courage, valor, and sacrifice of Major Mukund Varadarajan. It has been directed by Rajkumar Periasamy. Apart from Sivakarthikeyan and Sai Pallavi, the movie also stars Bhuvan Arora, Rahul Bose, and Lallu in the lead roles.

