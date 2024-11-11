The Sriimurali starrer Bagheera has been going solid at the box office and has almost recovered its budget. Sriimurali’s brother-in-law, Prashanth Neel, penned the Kannada action superhero film. Let us look at its box office performance on its 11th day.

Bagheera Box Office Collection Day 11

The Sriimurali starrer’s day-wise collection saw a slight rise from its 10-day collection. Bagheera earned around 1.18 crore which was a little increase from its 10-day collection wherein it had amassed 1.05 crore. The movie’s total India net collection now comes to 19.33 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 22.80 crore. With this, the movie is just a stone’s throw away from recovering its entire budget.

Bagheera Almost Recovers Its Budget

The Sriimurali starrer is mounted at a scale of 20 crore. With its current India net collection of 19.33 crore, Bagheera just needs around 1 crore more to recover its entire budget. This will be an easy task, given that the movie has been going pretty steady at the box office. It has also been receiving a positive word of mouth, especially for the action sequences and Sriimurali’s performance as a vigilante superhero. With the current India net collection, Bagheera has recovered around 96% of its budget.

The movie has also been facing a tough competition from movies like Amaran and Lucky Baskhar. However, it is still managing to churn out decent numbers and will soon enter the safe zone after its budget recovery. There are speculations that the movie will be released on the OTT streaming platform Netflix by the end of December. However, there has been no confirmation by the makers or the OTT platform on this update.

