The Kavin starrer Tamil black comedy Bloody Beggar was released into the theatres on October 31, 2024. However, the movie is witnessing a disappointing run at the box office. It also seems to be facing tough competition from the big South and Hindi releases, which opened at the box office during the Diwali holiday.

Bloody Beggar Box Office Collection Day 8

On its 8th day, the day-wise collection of the Kavin starrer saw a drop. It earned 0.21 crore which was a decrease from its 7-day collection wherein the movie had garnered 0.23 crore. The movie’s total India net collection comes to 6.72 crore. At the same time, the gross collection comes to 7.97 crore. The movie is struggling to reach the 10 crore target, which looks like a bad news for it.

What’s Going Wrong For Bloody Beggar?

The Kavin starrer needs a positive word of mouth, which might lead to an increase in the collection. It at least needs to enter the 10 crore target for which there has to be an increase in the day-wise collections, which has gone drastically down. Apart from this, the movie is facing tough competition from other South releases, Amaran, Bagheera, KA, and Lucky Baskhar, along with Hindi releases like Singham Again and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3.

About The Movie

Apart from Kavin, Bloody Beggar also stars Radha Ravi, Redin Kingsley, and Prudhvi Raj in the lead roles. The movie has been directed and penned by Sivabalan Muthukumar. The music has been composed by Jen Martin. The plot of the movie revolves around a beggar whose life turns upside down when he finds himself in the middle of a misadventure.

