Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar wrapped up its extended opening week yesterday and managed good numbers. It started off well with the Diwali holidays coming into play and afterward maintained a decent momentum. In terms of recovery, the film has already turned out to be a successful affair. However, in comparison with the cost, it is yet to become a success. Let’s see where it stands at the worldwide box office after 8 days!

Directed by Venky Atluri, the Tollywood period drama was released in theatres on October 31. It opened to mostly positive reviews from critics, and even word-of-mouth among the audience has been favorable. This has helped the film do well during the opening week, taking it close to the 50 crore mark in India, while overseas, it has come closer to the 75 crore mark.

Lucky Baskhar started well and has posted a total of 41.15 crores* net at the Indian box office in the 8-day extended opening week. Including taxes, the gross domestic collection equals 48.55 crores*. In the overseas market, it has fetched a decent total of 19 crores* gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, the worldwide box office collection stands at 67.55 crores* gross after 8 days.

Worldwide box office collection of Lucky Baskhar:

India net – 41.15 crores

India gross – 48.55 crores

Overseas gross – 19 crores

Worldwide gross – 67.55 crores

Reportedly, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer had its global breakeven set at around 50 crores gross. So, in that way, the film has emerged as a success. However, if we compare the domestic collection of 41.15 crores net to the reported budget of 56 crores, the film is yet to become a box office success.

Also, with 67.55 crores gross, Lucky Baskhar has surpassed Dulquer Salmaan’s Sita Ramam‘s global lifetime. For the unversed, Sita Ramam did a business of 66 crores gross at the worldwide box office.

(* denotes estimated collection)

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

