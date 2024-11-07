Unlike Dussehra, Diwali was quite a happening affair at the Indian box office. Two biggies released in a box office clash – Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 and Singham Again. Interestingly, both of them have been performing exceptionally well. Combined together, they have surpassed the 7-day record created by Salman Khan led Tiger 3 back in 2023. Scroll below for an interesting update!

Diwali week dhamaka by Tiger 3

Salman Khan’s Tiger 3 was released on November 12, 2023. It made a smashing debut in the domestic market, garnering a whopping 44.50 crores. It made box office collections of 220.25 crores in the first 7 days. Despite mixed reviews, Maneesh Sharma’s directorial raked in the highest total for a Bollywood movie in its debut week, which coincided with Diwali.

Singham Again (6-Day Total)

Ajay Devgn and Rohit Shetty’s Singham Again released on November 1, 2024, which is a day after Laxmi Pooja. It was the fourth-highest Diwali opener of all time, with earnings of 43.70 crores. The top 3 positions are owned by Thugs Of Hindostan (50.75 crores), Happy New Year (44.97 crores), and Tiger 3 (44.50 crores), respectively.

In its first six days, Singham Again has accumulated around 175.40 crores.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 (6-Day Total)

On the other hand, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 also surpassed expectations, minting 36.60 crores on its opening day. Also released on November 1, Kartik Aaryan starrer has garnered a total of 156.65 crores in its first six days.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 + Singham Again > Tiger 3

Although there is still a day to go for the completion of the first week, Ajay Devgn & Kartik Aaryan‘s films have collectively surpassed the Diwali week total of Tiger 3.

The 2024 Diwali releases have earned 332.05 crores in the first six days, which is almost 50% higher than what Salman Khan’s film made. It’s celebration time as a new Bollywood record has been registered.

