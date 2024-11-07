Diwali 2024 got dhamakedaar, and a huge credit goes to Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3. Kartik Aaryan and Triptii Dimri’s horror-comedy is enjoying massive buzz among cine-goers. After a good entry into the first week, it has finally witnessed its first big drop on Wednesday. Scroll below for the box office collection on day 6.

BB3 arrived in theatres on November 1, 2024, in a big box office clash against Singham Again. It is giving neck-to-neck competition to Avengers of the Cop Universe. In fact, on Tuesday, the margin in box office collection was only 0.59 crores. While Kartik Aaryan starrer accumulated 15.91 crores, Ajay Devgn‘s biggie had made 16.50 crores. Unfortunately, the gap seems to have widened on day 6.

Box Office Collection Day 6

On the first Wednesday, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 witnessed its first big drop at the box office. It minted collections of 10.50 crores* on day 6, which is around a 34% drop from Tuesday. It looks like mid-week blues hit hard, but hopefully, Kartik Aaryan starrer will compensate for the fall in the upcoming weekend.

It now remains crucial for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 to not fall below the 10 crore mark on Thursday and Friday. If that happens, it could miss achieving bigger milestones in its lifetime.

Take a look at the day-wise breakdown of BB3 below:

Day 1: 36.60 crores

Day 2: 38.40 crores

Day 3: 35.20 crores

Day 4: 17.80 crores

Day 5: 13.50 crores

Day 6: 10.50 crores*

The overall 6-day total of Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 now stands at 154.41 crores*.

Budget vs Box Office Collection

Kartik Aaryan’s threequel is reportedly made on a budget of 150 crores. This means it has already made returns of 4.41 crores in 6 days.

Here’s how we calculate the profit percentage:

Collections – Budget = ROI

ROI/Budget*100 = ROI%

When calculated, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 has added ROI% of 102.94 already in its kitty!

The horror-comedy is now officially in the safe zone, and the happy times for producers have begun.

*denotes estimates, final numbers awaited.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

