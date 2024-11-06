Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe is refusing to slow down at the box office and after six days Singham Again stands at an approximate 168 – 169 crore. The film would again shoot up over the weekend thanks to the stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh along with Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a very special cameo by Salman Khan!
Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 6
On the sixth day, Wednesday, November 6, the action masala film earned in the range of 10.25 – 11 crore at the box office. This was a drop of almost 25% from the previous day, which brought 14 crore. The film, however, refused to slow down on Wednesday, a working day!
The worldwide collection of the film in 5 days stands at almost 185 crore gross worldwide. Overseas, the Cop Universe biggie has earned 48 crore gross in five days, and the sixth-day collection might take the worldwide total to a whopping 200 crore gross!
Trending
Cop Universe Total
The total cumulative collection of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe currently stands at 844.95 crore, including Singham’s 100 crore, Singham Returns’ 141 crore, Simmba’s 240.20 crore, Sooryavanshi’s 195.05 crore, and Singham Again‘s 168.7 crore.
Triple Digit Club – 155 Crore Away!
The 1000 crore club is still 155 crore away from the Cop Universe‘s total collection. The Cop Universe stands at 844.95 crore, and if Singham Again earns 155 crore more, then it would be a grand entry to the 1000 crore club!
All eyes are on more records to be broken in the upcoming weekend.
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.
For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.
Must Read: Amaran Worldwide Box Office (After 6 Days): Earns 65% Of Vettaiyan Already – Raging Towards Rajinikanth To Destroy 2nd Highest Tamil Grosser Of 2024!
Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News