Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe is refusing to slow down at the box office and after six days Singham Again stands at an approximate 168 – 169 crore. The film would again shoot up over the weekend thanks to the stellar cast of Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh along with Tiger Shroff, Deepika Padukone, Arjun Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan and a very special cameo by Salman Khan!

Singham Again Box Office Collection Day 6

On the sixth day, Wednesday, November 6, the action masala film earned in the range of 10.25 – 11 crore at the box office. This was a drop of almost 25% from the previous day, which brought 14 crore. The film, however, refused to slow down on Wednesday, a working day!

The worldwide collection of the film in 5 days stands at almost 185 crore gross worldwide. Overseas, the Cop Universe biggie has earned 48 crore gross in five days, and the sixth-day collection might take the worldwide total to a whopping 200 crore gross!