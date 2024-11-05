Salman Khan’s Chulbul Pandey cameo was one of the biggest talking points of Rohit Shetty’s Cop Universe biggie, with everyone speculating that the next film of this huge crossover might be titled Chulbul Singham with Ajay Devgn. However, Singham Again might have taken Salman Khan’s help to nail the strangest Diwali record at the box office.

Highest-Grossing Diwali Film

The highest-grossing Diwali film at the box office is Salman Khan’s Tiger 3, which was released in 2023 and earned 286 crore at the office. Though it was an underwhelming Diwali at the box office, considering the stature and stardom associated with the film, it still was a record-breaking number!

Salman Khan Beat His Own Record!

Interestingly, before Tiger 3, it was Bhaijaan himself who broke his own Diwali record of the highest-grosser released on the festival. Before Tiger 3, it was Prem Ratan Dhan Payo, the highest-grossing Diwali film at the box office.

Singham Again Eyeing The Diwali Record

Currently, Singham Again seems closer to the Diwali record and is in fact half way through its target. While the Cop Universe biggie has already earned 144 crore at the box office in four days, it still needs 142 crore more to beat the highest-grossing Diwali film.

However, the funniest fact is that Ajay Devgn has helped Chulbul Pandey break this Salman Khan record. So yet, again, it would be Salman Khan breaking his own Diwali record for another time, and whatever the outcome might be, with Singham Again, he would soon rule the top 3 spots in the list of highest-grossingg Diwali films of Bollywood!

Check out the top 5 highest-grossing Diwali films at the box office.

1. Tiger 3: 286 crore

2. Prem Ratan Dhan Payo: 207.40 crore

3. Housefull 4: 206 crore

4. Golmaal Again: 205.72 crore

5. Sooryavanshi: 195.04 crore

