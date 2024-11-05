Arjun Kapoor as Danger Lanka in Singham Again has been getting a lot of accolades at the box office, and as the film brings 144.80 crore total at the box office in only 4 days, it brings an individual achievement for the 2 states actor as well. While he plays the antagonist in the film, it might be his box office redemption finally!

Singham Again VS Arjun’s Last Disaster!

Arjun Kapoor’s last theatrical release was The Lady Killer. However, taking that into consideration would be inappropriate since the film was released without any warning and had a hazardous destiny at the box office, earning less than 1 lakh at the box office, according to some reports.

Arjun Kapoor‘s last proper release was Vishal Bharadwaj’s son Aasmaan Bharadwaj’s Kuttey, which starred Radhika Madan and Tabu in the lead. The film earned only 4 crore at the box office and met a disastrous end.

Kuttey VS Singham Again

With Singham Again, Arjun Kapoor has earned almost 3500% higher earnings than his last disaster at the box office. The actor is even getting a lot of praise for his negative streak aligning perfectly with the film, so much so that the actor stands out despite a barrage of superstars leading the film, including Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, and Ranveer Singh!

AK’s Highest Grosser!

Singham Again is the Ishaqzaade actor’s highest-grossing film of his career. It is also the second 100-crore film of his entire career. He delivered his first 100-crore grosser with 2 States in 2014, which earned 102 crore at the box office. It took him 10 long years and the role of an antagonist to deliver the second 100-crore film of his career.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Check out the box office collection and latest verdicts of Hindi Films of 2024 here.

For more stories and updates, stay tuned to Koimoi.

Must Read: Rohit Shetty Box Office: To Hit 2000 Crore Total If Singham Again Brings Only 218 Crore More – Indian Russo Nails His 10th 100 Crore Film!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News