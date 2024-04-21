It has been 45 years since Hrishikesh Mukerjee’s classic film Gol Maal was released in the theaters. The film received a cult status the moment people walked out of the theaters smiling. And it still leaves you with a smile whenever you watch the classic.

The film starred Amol Palekar and Utpal Dutt in the lead role, with Bindiya Goswami, Shubha Khote, and Dina Pathak in the supporting lead. It earned a blockbuster status at the box office.

Years later, Rohit Shetty was so inspired by the film that he took inspiration twice. Once for Golmaal: Fun Unlimited, which borrowed only the name of the OG classic, and for the second time, he attempted a remake that was titled Bol Bachchan!

Gol Maal: Budget & Profit

The OG classic was shot in Hrishikesh Mukherjee‘s bungalow over a period of 40 days, and hence, the budget of the film was as low as 1 crore. However, the film earned almost 7 crore worldwide, as per reports, garnering an overall profit of almost 600%!

Bol Bachchan: Rohit Shetty’s Remake

Years later, Rohit Shetty attempted a remake of the OG classic in 2012 titled Bol Bachchan, which starred Ajay Devgn, Abhishek Bachchan, Asin, and Prachi Desai. The film earned a total of 102 crore in its lifetime and was a hit at the box office. It was mounted on a budget of 65 crore, registering almost 59% profit.

Bol Bachchan VS Gol Maal

Rohit Shetty’s remake could touch the heights the OG classic reached. Gol Maal earned almost 10.7 times higher profit than its remake. Originals are indeed gold!

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

