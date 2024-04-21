Maidaan Box Office Collection Day 10: Ajay Devgn's Film Takes A Massive 93% Jump On 2nd Saturday - On The Road To Redemption?

Ajay Devgn’s Maidaan has surprised everyone by taking a magical jump of almost 90% on the 10th day of its release. The sports drama was lulling throughout the week in the 1 – 1.5 crore range, but the 2nd Saturday of the film seemed to perform under some spell!

Higher Than Paid Preview

Helmed by Amit Sharma, the sports drama on 2nd Saturday collected close to what it earned in paid previews. On Day 0, the film earned 2.5 crore, and on the 10th day, it collected 2.83 crore at the box office!

After collecting 2.5 crore on the Eid evening, Maidaan opened at 4.75 crore, followed by a 22.22 crore (4-day) extended weekend. However, the film witnessed its first major drop on Monday, and it seemed there was no returning back for the film.

A 93% Jump On 2nd Saturday

On the second Saturday, the film witnessed a massive and magical jump of almost 93% from its previous day. The film reportedly earned between 1.4 – 1.5 crore on the second Friday. Currently, around ten films are running in theaters, out of which Ajay Devgn‘s sports-drama earned the highest on Saturday, April 20.

A Road To Redemption?

Is this upward growth a road to redemption for Maidaan, or will it find a glorious strike, bringing a respectable end to Ajay Devgn’s film, which has yet to be seen? But the jump definitely hints at a silver lining for the film.

Summers To Give A Breather?

Maidaan is the family film of the week, with families coming to theaters to witness this exceptional story and bring their children along to share this important and inspirational part of history. With an upward trend and no major releases on the horizon, this summer vacation period could prove to be a long run for the biopic based on Syed Abdul Rahim, given its current trajectory of growth. Currently, the film stands at 32.64 crore in total.

