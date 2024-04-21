As expected, there was good growth that came for Do Aur Do Pyaar on Saturday. This is anyways the kind of film that relies entirely on word of mouth to do the trick and after a start of 81 lakhs, which was actually fair given the kind of genre the film belongs to and the current situation of footfalls in theatres, there were good enough indications that Saturday would be better.

This indeed happened with 1.28 crore coming in, which is around 60% growth. Of course from sheer number perspective this seems fine but then the growth needs to be rapid with continued momentum. The real deal would be if a similar kind of jump comes in today as well. For last so many months, it has become more and more difficult for the quantum of Sunday growth to be on the same lines as that of Saturday, and typically it has been lesser. If Do Aur Do Pyaar can reverse the trend then it would be better.

The good part is that the film is sans any competition which means if audiences can warm up to the film then it can keep running on and on. There are so many open weeks ahead of it and hence the first target would be to aim for that 20 crores lifetime but for that to happen, the growth needs to come in today and then Monday needs to be a bit better than Friday. One waits to see if that happens indeed and the collections manage to build over 2.08 crore that have come so far.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

