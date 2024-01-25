After the debacle of Cirkus, Rohit Shetty returned with the action thriller web show Indian Police Force. Starring Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty, and Vivek Oberoi in the key roles, the show is helmed and backed by Rohit Shetty. While the show has begun streaming on Disney+Hotsar, it is receiving rave reviews from binge-watchers. As the filmmaker is on the promotional spree of his web show, he recently opened up about the box office failure of his last theatrical film starring Ranveer Singh.

Starring Ranveer in a double role, the film also features Pooja Hedge, Jacqueline Fernandez, Varun Sharma, Sanjay Mishra, and others in key roles. The film, which was released in December 2022, had a very poor performance at the box office. Now the director has spoken about the same.

In the latest interview with ANI, Rohit Shetty spilled the beans on Cirkus’ box office debacle and the reason why he decided to make that movie. The Golmaal: Fun Unlimited director revealed that he had that script ready for a long time, but he only decided to do it during COVID when everything was shut and people had no jobs. So, to keep his unit busy and employed, Cirkus’ shoot began. He further stated that had it been today’s time, he wouldn’t have touched the film.

He said, “It was made during the pandemic when things were changing. Today, if I have to make that subject, I will not touch it. Sooryavanshi was not released, the Indian Police Force was about to start, and we had an eight-month gap because the pandemic was going on. So what should we do? Workers were sitting at home, and we had this script for the longest time, a simple, small film. I thought, ‘Chalo bana dete hain. Workers bhi busy rahenge aur hum bhi busy rahenge. It was a studio-based film, with no cars flying, no action, no heroic entry and all.”

He further stated that Ranveer Singh starrer Cirkus was the first film to start after the pandemic restrictions were eased. “Bohot kharcha hua humara, because every week blood tests, every week COVID tests, keep those with antibodies in front, and those who do not have antibodies should be kept away from the sets. Cirkus was very difficult. We were all waiting for Sooryavasnhi and it was only the simple story that I could have made. I thought, ‘ye bana dete hain, at least workers ke house will run and my team will keep busy,’” added Rohit Shetty.

Further speaking about its poor box office performance, Shetty added that if the audience has not loved Cirkus, then there must be something wrong, as there’s no denying the fact.

Well, how many of you agree with Rohit Shetty? Do let us know.

