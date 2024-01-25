Fans’ dreams have finally come true! After a long wait and debate, Siddharth Anand brought the most-anticipated duo, Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, together for his aerial action, Fighter. Co-starring Anil Kapoor, Karan Singh Grover, and Akshay Oberoi, the film has been receiving mixed reviews from audiences and critics at the box office. Just a couple of weeks back, the official trailer of the film was dropped online, and it set the vibe right.

Since morning, fans have been showering praises on Siddharth Anand‘s directorial and have given thumbs up for the film. From calling it a ‘must watch’ to the perfect tribute to the Indian Air Force, social media users are hailing the Hrithik and Deepika starrer.

An excited Twitter user wrote, “Went today #FighterFirstDayFirstShow again going tonight with other group of frnds again tomorrow evening with family #FighterReview is clear from my side and my squad side it’s a blockbuster all the way @iHrithik tq” Another wrote, “It’s Indian audience loss if they don’t go to watch fighter. This movie is perfect tribute to Indian Air Force MUST WATCH MOVIE FOR ALL INDIANS. those woke people who are comparing it to fictional action movies are just disrespecting the IAF.”

A third one wrote, “Word Of Mouth and Reviews of #Fighter is Excellent HR-Sid duo can never disappoint i repeat can never disappoint hits it out of the park. Evening And Night Shows doing good. Tomorrow on #RepublicDay this will witness crazy response. #JaiHind #FighterReview.”

A fourth netizen wrote, “#FighterReview Rating: 4.5. The film is loaded with goosebumps . #DeepikaPadukone’s pairing with #HrithikRoshan works very well and is a major standout. Congratulations @justSidAnand for another blockbuster A must watch movie @iHrithik @deepikapadukone”

Check out a few more reactions below:

Genuinely good reviews for #Fighter

Tbh I didn't expect Sid to deliver on the emotional quotient 🙌 — lakshi | kaash's girl 🧡 (@AsmaanDiPari) January 25, 2024

#FighterMovie is Good 👍🏻👍🏻 People who haven’t watched Maverick Topgun will definitely like this movie.@iHrithik as usual gave his best and his looks are lit 🔥 Emotions ✅

Patriotism ✅

Engaging ✅#FighterFirstDayFirstShow #FighterReview #FighterMovie pic.twitter.com/QKskwdP1IC — M A N I  (@Manirebelism) January 25, 2024

KSG and Hrithik 🥹

I am feeling so happy for them after reading all the reviews about Fighter. Ahhh my childhood crushes 🤗 — Manisha 🇮🇳 (@manishacoolsays) January 25, 2024

Watched #Fighter And Only Thing Which I Would Like To Say Is Just Go And Watch.@iHrithik & @deepikapadukone Roles Are Top Notch But The Real Credit Goes To @justSidAnand

He Delivers One More Blockbuster After Pathaan. Rating:- ⭐⭐⭐⭐✨ Go Watch It Now#FighterReview — 𝑷𝒓𝒊𝒚𝒂𝒏𝒔𝒉 𝑲𝒂𝒔𝒉𝒚𝒂𝒑 (@ThisIsPKashyap) January 25, 2024

#FighterReview – OutStanding ⭐⭐⭐⭐

What A Movie By @justSidAnand

Hats Off Man Love U lord ❣️ #HrithikRoshan Nailed It As Petty Areal Action Sequences Are Mind-blowing. Very Good Experiment By Makers Action,Emotions With Patriotism Are Just Brilliant#SiddharthAnand pic.twitter.com/YxPRiJ2e9A — Mr Jaat Reviews (@Mrjaat0007) January 25, 2024

#Fighter opened weak in morning shows and did not pick in afternoon.

Evening and night shows are showing little jump.

Heading towards 15-17 cr nett day 1. It seems everyone was waiting for review before deciding.#HrithikRoshan — Nitesh Naveen (@NiteshNaveenAus) January 25, 2024

Huge Jump Of #Fighter in Afternoon Shows, Tsunami loading 🔥🔥🔥 Almost 44% afternoon Shows is Houseful in Single Screen and 32% Shows Houseful in Multiples A Tier, B, C tier. 24cr loading on Day 1 🔥🔥🔥#HrithikRoshan #FighterReview pic.twitter.com/K5EdyW5w76 — Rinku singh (parody) (@rinkusinghsrk) January 25, 2024

Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone starrer Fighter has also fallen prey to piracy. On the day of its release, the film was leaked online.

Meanwhile, Koimoi also has also watched, reviewed, and rated Fighter with 2 stars. An excerpt from the review read, “We jump into the formation of an Air Force team that Rocky has groomed (Anil Kapoor). It includes Patty (Hrithik Roshan), Bash (Akshay Oberoi), Taj (Karan Singh Grover) as the Fighter Pilots, Minni (Deepika Padukone) as a Rescue Pilot & they’re called ‘Air Warriors.’ They train to answer Pakistan’s ‘Dhoka’ with ‘Badla,’ but Patty’s ego compromises the mission.”

Well, after reading the social media review, when are you planning to watch Fighter? Do let us know.

