Director Mohit Suri has scored his career-best opening with Saiyaara. Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda are witnessing a dream come true as they’ve made a record-breaking debut in Bollywood. The box office early trends are out, and the romantic musical drama has clocked the 4th biggest opening for Bollywood in 2025.

Day 1 box office early trends of Saiyaara

The signs were positive, and a bumper opening was inevitable. It enjoyed the third-best pre-sales of 2025 in Bollywood, leaving behind biggies like Sky Force, Raid 2, and others. It would be safe to say that the hype has very well converted into footfalls.

As per early trends, Saiyaara earned 21-23 crores on its day 1. It was predicted to clock a double-digit opening, but surpassed all expectations through the advance booking and impressive over-the-counter ticket sales.

Saiyaara is the 4th biggest Bollywood opener of 2025

We may be repeating ourselves, but this is a dream come true not only for Ahaan Panday and Aneet Pada but also for Mohit Suri and YRF. Saiyaara has clocked the 4th biggest opening day of Bollywood in 2025. The musical romantic drama has crushed the day 1 collections of Sitaare Zameen Par, Sky Force, among others, by a good margin.

Take a look at Bollywood’s top 10 openers of 2025 at the Indian box office (net collection):

Chhaava – 33.1 crores Sikandar – 30.06 crores Housefull 5 – 24.35 crores Saiyaara – 21-23 crores Raid 2 – 19.71 crores Sky Force – 15.3 crores Sitaare Zameen Par – 10.7 crores Jaat – 9.62 crores Kesari Chapter 2 – 7.84 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf – 7.2 crores

It will be interesting to see how Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s film grows over the weekend. It faces competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Maalik, Nikita Roy, Metro In Dino, and Hollywood releases, but it will likely dominate ticket windows.

