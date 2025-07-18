Bollywood buffs are berserk over Mohit Suri’s latest romantic musical drama, Saiyaara. Marking the Bollywood debut of Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda, the July 18, 2025, release is enjoying massive footfalls. It has surpassed Chhaava and every single Bollywood release of 2025 in morning occupancy. Scroll below for the day 1 trends!

Saiyaara Morning Occupancy Day 1

As per Sacnilk, Saiyaara has registered a staggering occupancy of 35.51% during the morning shows. It is to be noted that today is a regular working Friday. Despite that, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda’s acting debut is roaring loudly at the ticket windows.

The YRF production is facing competition from Sitaare Zameen Par, Maa, Metro In Dino, Maalik, and Nikita Roy. But it has made its debut as the #1 choice of audience in theatres.

Saiyaara beats Chhaava on day 1 in morning occupancy!

The trends have been unreal, unimaginable, and earth-shattering. Chhaava is the #1 Bollywood film of 2025. It made a record-breaking start at the box office with morning occupancy of 30.5%. No Bollywood film, including Raid 2, Housefull 5, or Sikandar, could reach anywhere close.

Mohit Suri’s directorial has now done what one would imagine to be impossible! Saiyaara has recorded the highest morning occupancy of 2025 among Bollywood releases.

Take a look at the top 10 morning occupancies of 2025 registered by Bollywood films on day 1:

Saiyaara: 35.51% Chhaava: 30.5% Raid 2: 21.23% Sitaare Zameen Par: 16.74% Badass Ravi Kumar: 13.9% Sikandar: 13.76% Housefull 5: 13.62% Kesari Chapter 2: 12.67% Fateh: 10.6% Sky Force: 10.26%

Metro In Dino (8.64%) is now out of the top 10.

Saiyaara Ticket Sales

Till 1 PM, Saiyaara has already made ticket sales of a whopping 80K. Over 20K tickets have been sold in the last hour alone on the online ticket booking platform, BookMyShow.

Going by the current trends, Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda starrer could clock the 25 crore mark on its opening day!

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 14: Only 9% Drop But #10 Bollywood Grosser Of 2025 Spot Is In Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News