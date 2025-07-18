There were huge expectations shouldered on Rajkummar Rao and Manushi Chillar led Maalik. The action thriller opened to mixed reviews and the intense competition at the ticket windows further spoiled the party. It has now failed to enter the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood. Scroll below for the day 7 box office report!

How much did Maalik earn in its first week?

The good sign is that Maalik has maintained its 1 crore+ streak at the box office despite strong competition from Metro In Dino, Sitaare Zameen Par, and other releases. On day 7, Pulkit’s directorial earned an estimated 1.52 crore. It witnessed a 23% drop compared to 1.98 crores minted on the previous day.

The opening week concludes at 22.52 crore net, which is approximately 26.57 crores in gross earnings.

Take a look at the Maalik day-wise box office breakdown below:

Day 1: 4.02 crores

Day 2: 5.45 crores

Day 3: 5.55 crores

Day 4: 1.88 crores

Day 5: 2.12 crores

Day 6: 1.98 crores

Day 7: 1.52 crores

Total: 22.52 crores

Maalik vs top 10 opening weeks of 2025 in Bollywood

Despite a steady run, Rajkummar Rao starrer has failed to enter the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood. It lagged behind by 7.07 crores as it could not beat Metro In Dino (29.59 crores).

Here are the top 10 opening week collections of 2025 in Bollywood:

Chaava: 225.28 crores Housefull 5: 133.58 crores Sikandar: 115 crores Sky Force: 99.70 crores Raid 2: 98.89 (8 days) Sitaare Zameen Par: 88.46 crores Jaat: 62.24 (8 days) Kesari Chapter 2: 46.54 crores Bhool Chuk Maaf: 45.41 crores Metro In Dino: 29.59 crores

Budget recovery

It is going to be a challenging run! Maalik is mounted on a budget of 54 crores. The producers have recovered 42% of the estimated cost so far. Today, Saiyaara has been released in theatres and has stolen the limelight. With the ticket windows getting congested with lesser number of shows, the action thriller will struggle to enter the safe zone.

Maalik Box Office Summary (6 days)

India net: 22.52 crores

India gross: 26.57 crores

Budget: 54 crores

Budget recovery: 42%

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Metro In Dino Box Office Collection Day 14: Only 9% Drop But #10 Bollywood Grosser Of 2025 Spot Is In Danger!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News