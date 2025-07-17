Sitaare Zameen Par, starring Aamir Khan and Genelia D’Souza, has turned out to be a pleasant surprise for everyone. In the pre-release phase, the film failed to create the required buzz, but once word-of-mouth came into play, it raked in massive numbers. In no time, it crossed the 100 crore, 150 crore, and 200 crore marks at the worldwide box office. It even went past the 250 crore milestone a few days ago. Now, it is chasing Bollywood’s first super-hit film of the post-COVID era. Keep reading for a detailed collection report of day 27!

Maintains a steady pace on weekdays during week 4

On the fourth Friday, the Hindi comedy-drama fell below the 1 crore mark in India, but it picked up well on Saturday and Sunday. As expected, it dropped below 1 crore mark again on weekdays. The good thing is, there’s some steadiness. On the fourth Monday, it earned 60 lakh. On Tuesday, with discounted ticket rates coming into play, the collection jumped to 80 lakh. On Wednesday, day 27, the film saw an expected drop and earned 50 lakh, a drop of just 16.66% compared to Monday.

How much did Sitaare Zameen Par earn at the worldwide box office in 27 days?

Overall, Sitaare Zameen Par has earned 161.69 crore net at the Indian box office in 27 days. Including GST, the gross collection is 190.79 crores. Overseas, it has earned 67 crore gross so far. Combining the Indian and overseas gross, it has earned 257.79 crore gross at the worldwide box office.

Box office breakdown:

India net – 161.69 crores

India gross – 190.79 crores

Overseas gross – 67 crores

Worldwide gross – 257.79 crores

All set to beat Bollywood’s first super-hit post-COVID

Today, Sitaare Zameen Par will soon cross Tanu Weds Manu Returns (258 crore gross). In the next few days, it will also topple Bollywood’s first super-hit film of the post-COVID era, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (260.49 crore gross). The difference between the Aamir Khan starrer and Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 is just 2.7 crores.

