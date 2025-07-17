Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is doing really well in China. Recently, it concluded its 14-day theatrical run in the country with a strong total, and yesterday, it started the third week by achieving another exciting feat. Despite losing a considerable number of screens, it managed to pull off a good score and surpass the lifetime collection of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of 15 days!
Performs well despite mixed reviews from critics
The Hollywood action thriller was simultaneously released in China and domestically. It opened to mixed reviews from critics globally, but that didn’t affect the film’s run. Feedback from the ticket-buying audience is mostly favorable, which has helped the biggie post healthy numbers on the board and cross the $60 million mark comfortably.
Jurassic World Rebirth becomes Hollywood’s 13th highest-grosser post-COVID at the China box office
According to the latest update, Jurassic World Rebirth grossed $1.3 million on its third Wednesday, day 15. Overall, the film earned a solid $67.4 million at the China box office. With this, it comfortably crossed Tenet‘s lifetime collection ($66.6 million) to become the 13th highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country post-COVID.
At such a pace, Jurassic World Rebirth will soon cross the $75 million mark. In the coming days, it also has a chance of overtaking Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($86.9 million).
Take a Look at the Top 20 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films in China post-COVID:
- Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million
- F9 – $215.3 million
- Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million
- Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million
- Fast X – $135.2 million
- Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million
- Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million
- Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million
- Free Guy – $95 million
- Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million
- Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million
- Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million
- Jurassic World: Rebirth – $67.4 million
- Tenet – $66.6 million
- No Time to Die – $65.1 million
- Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million
- Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.4 million
- Oppenheimer – $63.6 million
- Deadpool and Wolverine – $60.6 million
- Despicable Me 4 – $59 million
Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.
