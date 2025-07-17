Scarlett Johansson’s Jurassic World Rebirth is doing really well in China. Recently, it concluded its 14-day theatrical run in the country with a strong total, and yesterday, it started the third week by achieving another exciting feat. Despite losing a considerable number of screens, it managed to pull off a good score and surpass the lifetime collection of Christopher Nolan’s Tenet. Keep reading for a detailed box office report of 15 days!

Performs well despite mixed reviews from critics

The Hollywood action thriller was simultaneously released in China and domestically. It opened to mixed reviews from critics globally, but that didn’t affect the film’s run. Feedback from the ticket-buying audience is mostly favorable, which has helped the biggie post healthy numbers on the board and cross the $60 million mark comfortably.

Jurassic World Rebirth becomes Hollywood’s 13th highest-grosser post-COVID at the China box office

According to the latest update, Jurassic World Rebirth grossed $1.3 million on its third Wednesday, day 15. Overall, the film earned a solid $67.4 million at the China box office. With this, it comfortably crossed Tenet‘s lifetime collection ($66.6 million) to become the 13th highest-grossing Hollywood film in the country post-COVID.

At such a pace, Jurassic World Rebirth will soon cross the $75 million mark. In the coming days, it also has a chance of overtaking Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 ($86.9 million).

Take a Look at the Top 20 Highest-Grossing Hollywood Films in China post-COVID:

Avatar: The Way of Water – $246 million F9 – $215.3 million Godzilla vs. Kong – $188.7 million Jurassic World Dominion – $157.9 million Fast X – $135.2 million Godzilla x Kong: The New Empire – $134.3 million Meg 2: The Trench – $115.7 million Alien: Romulus – $110.4 million Free Guy – $95 million Venom: The Last Dance – $94.6 million Transformers: Rise of the Beasts – $89.8 million Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 – $86.9 million Jurassic World: Rebirth – $67.4 million Tenet – $66.6 million No Time to Die – $65.1 million Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom – $64.6 million Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning – $64.4 million Oppenheimer – $63.6 million Deadpool and Wolverine – $60.6 million Despicable Me 4 – $59 million

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Superman North America Box Office Day 5: Records #1 Tuesday Of 2025, Beats Lilo & Stitch With 12% Higher Earnings

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News