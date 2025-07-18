There’s still no clarity around Diljit Dosanjh and Hania Aamir starrer Sardaar Ji 3’s release in India. But the horror-comedy continues to achieve massive milestones at the overseas box office. Scroll below to know the latest updates!

Sardaar Ji 3 Overseas Update

As per the official figures, Sardaar Ji has garnered 60.70 crore gross at the overseas box office. It had previously surpassed every Diljit Dosanjh film internationally. The streak of success continues as this is the first-ever film of the Punjabi artist that has crossed the 60 crore mark.

Check out Diljit Dosanjh’s top 3 overseas grossers of all time:

Sardaar Ji 3: 60.70 crores Jatt & Juliet 3: 57.50 crores Carry On Jatta 3: 46 crores

Sardaar Ji 3 will soon attain the hit tag!

Amar Hundal‘s directorial does not plan to stop anytime soon. It has also emerged as the highest-grossing Indian film at the Pakistan box office, one of the best-performing circuits.

Sardaar Ji 3 is reportedly made on a 35 crore budget. Usually, domestic collections are considered to gauge the success at the box office. However, this is a different scenario as Diljit Dosanjh’s film is banned in India.

Considering the overseas earnings alone, the horror-comedy has made returns of 25.70 crores. When converted into profit percentage, the ROI stands at 73.42%. It will soon gain a hit verdict at the box office.

When will Sardaar Ji 3 be released in India?

Despite multiple conversations, there’s no certainty on Sardaar Ji 3 releasing in India. Many actors, including Naseeruddin Shah, Anupam Kher, while B Praak, Guru Randhawa, and Mika Singh raised objections over it.

Sardaar Ji 3 Worldwide Box Office Summary (10 Days)

Budget: 35 crores

Overseas collection: 60.70 crores

ROI: 73.42%

Verdict: Plus

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more box office updates!

Must Read: Saiyaara Box Office Day 1: Axes Chhaava & Every Single Bollywood Film To Score #1 Morning Occupancy Of 2025 – Record-Breaking!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | YouTube | Google News