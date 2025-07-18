After the success of Raid 2, Ajay Devgn quickly gears up for his next big release of the year, Son Of Sardaar 2. Being a sequel, expectations are high for the film, but unfortunately, things are not looking bright now. In the current scenario, the film is heading for an underwhelming day 1 collection at the Indian box office. But will it be able to save Ajay from an embarrassment? Let’s discuss it below!

The upcoming entertainer, which also stars Mrunal Thakur, Ravi Kishan, and Sanjay Mishra in key roles, is a sequel to Son Of Sardaar (2012). Back in the day, the film opened with mixed reviews from critics, but it did well despite a clash with Shah Rukh Khan’s Jab Tak Hai Jaan and raked in above 100 crore net. It was a commercial success, thus paving the way for a sequel.

Low buzz for the Son Of Sardaar sequel

After 12 years, Ajay Devgn is returning with a sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2, and while fans are excited, the buzz is comparatively low among neutral moviegoers. The film’s promotional assets, including the trailer and songs, have failed to create the required hype, and so far, things haven’t completely worked in the film’s favor.

Son Of Sardaar 2 might fail to match part 1’s day 1 collection

Being a sequel, Son Of Sardaar 2 has an edge, but it might fall short of meeting high expectations at the Indian box office, at least on day 1. In the present situation, it seems like the film will miss the 10 crore mark. This will be disappointing because its predecessor, despite being released 12 years ago, clocked a start of 10.72 crores, and that too is a clash.

Ajay Devgn to achieve a disappointing box office feat with Son Of Sardaar 2?

If the upcoming popcorn entertainer fails to match part 1’s 10.72 crores on day 1, it will unleash a disappointing feat for Ajay Devgn. Ajay has been part of four movie franchises so far, with which he has been associated since the first installment. And each sequel or part two of every franchise has opened better than its predecessor. So, with his upcoming comedy flick, it might happen for the first time when the sequel is registering a lower start than the first installment.

Take a look at the opening day collection of Ajay Devgn-led franchises’ part 1 and their sequels:

Golmaal (2006) – 2.32 crores

Golmaal Returns (2008) – 5.89 crores

Singham (2011) – 8.94 crores

Singham Returns (2014) – 32.09 crores

Drishyam (2015) – 5.8 crores

Drishyam 2 (2022) – 15.38 crores

Raid (2018) – 10.04 crores

Raid 2 (2025) – 19.71 crores

