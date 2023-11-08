After facing a tough time in jail, in the p*rnography case, Shilpa Shetty’s husband and entrepreneur Raj Kundra starred in his own biopic. After exiting jail, the star husband has been roaming around in the city wearing a mask. However, it was at the trailer launch of his film UT69 when he finally removed the mask and faced the world once again. The business-man-turned actor began promoting the film soon after he dropped the trailer.

During one of his promotional interviews, Raj happened to term some Bollywood actors’ performances in their respective films as ‘overacting.’ Earlier, the debutant actor grabbed headlines for his promotional gimmicks with internet sensation Uorfi Javed. Scroll down for details.

Recently, while scrolling through the web, we recently came across a video of Raj Kundra’s interview. In the short clip, the star husband talks about his favorite actress and the actors who overacted in their films. During his interview with ShareChat, when Kundra was asked about the actors who represent ‘overacting’ trends, he named Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan.

Raj Kundra said while he likes both of them, he added that he witnessed Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan’s overacting in Cirkus and Satyaprem Ki Katha, respectively. In the same interview, when he was asked about his favorite leading lady, he named Deepika Padukone. Also, responding to a question about his appearance on Koffee With Karan, he said, “Koffee with Karan pe kisi ka bhala nahi hua hai.”

Earlier on the release date of UT69, Shilpa Shetty had penned a long note for her husband Raj Kundra ahead of his acting debut and said, “#UT69 celebrates the human spirit and shows how one can turn adversities into strength. You’re a living example of that. We all have our journeys – and you have endured yours with faith and patience. Last but not least, UT69 is entertaining despite dealing with a delicate subject and kudos to @shahnawazali1 for handling this incredible story with a cinematic lens that balances dark humour & gut-wrenching emotions. It’s not an easy task, but you pulled it off.”

Meanwhile, UT69 has been struggling to attract the audience to the theatres. The film has somehow managed to earn a crore and a little more.

Coming back, what are your thoughts on Raj Kundra calling out Ranveer Singh and Kartik Aaryan’s overacting in their respective films? Do let us know.

