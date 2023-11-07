Many media reports in the past have claimed that Bollywood’s Band Baaja Baaraat actors Ranveer Singh and Anushka Sharma have been a couple around the film’s release. However, reacting to the same the duo has time and again denied the same and accepted that both are different personalities to have dated each other. In various interviews, the Pari actress has often cleared what kind of man she wanted to be with and all those things she never found in her co-star.

Anushka, who once said that she and Ranveer have a ‘volatile’ relationship, had also once said that the actor can’t be a boyfriend because he’s so caught up in himself. Well, their relationship became the talking point once again after the Gully Boy actor appeared on Koffee With Karan 8’s opening episode with his wife Deepika Padukone, taking the web by storm. Since then, multiple videos of them talking about their relationship separately or together surface every then and now.

Recently, a Redditor took to the platform to drop a short clip from Anushka Sharma’s one of the interviews where she’s declaring that Ranveer Singh can’t be a boyfriend. It all happened when Anupama Chopra revealed Ranveer once said that he could never handle the ‘NH 10’ actress in the capacity of a boyfriend because ‘boyfriend ki toh woh jaan le legi’. Without double thoughts, Anushka responds in a jiff, “That’s because Ranveer can’t be a boyfriend.”

Anushka Sharma further explains that Ranveer Singh is a fine guy who is also hard working, but he’s very ‘caught up with himself’. She further added, ““He should be, it’s his first film, his entry in the industry, he has to….I understand that but that’s why I say I can never date him,” adding, “I would want a boyfriend who will, at the end of the day, not just tell me about what happened in his day, and probably ask me, ‘So, how did your day go?’ But you will never do, so I can’t take you.”

In the same interview, she further declares the she wants to be in a relationship but she isn’t meeting boys, she’s only meeting actors. Anushka Sharma adds she cannot date actors because all of them are self-obsessed including her and she doesn’t want to date a person who’s equally self-obsessed. Watch the video below:

Reacting to the video, users hailed her for knowing what kind of man she wanted in her life. One wrote, “I love how she was always clear on what type of man she wants in her life.” While another said, “And she got a husband who asks her if she ate in the middle of his international match.”

A third one wrote, “To cut it short – anushka is saying Ranveer is self obsessed in her opinion so she will never date him. Seriously anushka is way too a no non sense person to bare ranveer n his ways. Like anushka agar dp ki Jagah hoti toh class le leti ranveer ki over some of his antics.”

While fourth one said, “It’s like she had planned her life perfectly and clearly, she’s got exactly what she wanted.

On the work front, Anushka Sharma is rumored to be expecting baby no 2 with husband and Indian cricketer Virat Kohli!

