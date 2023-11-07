2023’s one of the most-anticipated films, Tiger 3, is inching closer to its release. Headlined by Salman Khan and helmed by Maneesh Sharma, the film has set the momentum right and has already created a buzz at the box office. A week ahead of its release, the makers started the advance booking of the film, and we must hail the noise it’s been already making. While a lot is already being written and said about the film, the director has recently confirmed having 12 action sequences in the film. Yes, you heard that right!

For the unversed, there are reports of the film already garnering Rs 6.5 crore in advance booking by reportedly selling above 2.7 lakh tickets. Apart from seeing Salman returning as Tiger, fans are equally excited to see him getting into the action mode for extravagant action scenes. Scroll down to know what the director has to say about it.

In a recent interview, Tiger 3 director Maneesh Sharma spoke at length about several action sequences in Salman Khan’s starrer. Calling them India’s biggest action duo, he stated that those action scenes are not for the sake of it, it’s their story. He went on to say that Tiger 3 has a relentless pace because of the clear and immediate peril that Tiger and Zoya face.

ANI quotes the filmmaker, saying, “We have 12 amazing action sequences, each of which will keep you on the edge of your seat. And on IMAX, they look absolutely world class – I want our fans to be so proud of seeing their hero’s in sequences that stand up to a global audience. We built this film and it’s sequences so that when you go to the hall the tempo and tension keep rising all the way to an amazing climax. I can’t wait to experience the film in cinemas with Tiger and Zoya’s fans!”

Meanwhile, Tiger 3 will also see Shah Rukh Khan and Hrithik Roshan in cameo appearances, bringing their characters, Pathaan and Kabir from War, to the big screens. The film will hit the big screens on the occasion of Diwali, i.e., November 12.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for more interesting gossip and updates!

Must Read: Katrina Kaif’s Steamy Towel Scene From Tiger 3 Gets Deepfaked After Rashmika Mandanna’s Video, Where’s The Technology Leading Us To?

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News