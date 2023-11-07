Reddit is a space for many revelations and claims. While we do not know how authentic the reports are and cannot verify, many netizens spill their share of tea about Bollywood celebrities on various Reddit groups. Recently, one Reddit user took to the platform and made a shocking claim about Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan. Wondering what we are talking about? Read on!

According to a Reddit user, a friend who works with a production company has revealed many unknown details about our favorite Bollywood celebs including Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

The user who goes by the name Formal_Pen_2108 on Reddit wrote about the most polite stars, the Reddit user revealed that his friend has named Shah Rukh Khan, Arijit Singh, Konkona Sen Sharma, and Shraddha Kapoor as the most humble ones in Bollywood.

The user made a revelation about Salman Khan and claimed that the star tips his staff generously, although he is apparently very rude. The user wrote on Reddit, “He told most rudest ones are Kajol & Salman although Salman tips his staff a lot.”

Talking about the Gen Z stars, the Reddit user wrote that all the new stars (Sara, Janhvi, and Ananya) are always starving themselves and are dedicated to their workout and diet.

Talking about Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt, the Reddit user wrote that the two are genuinely in love. A part of the post read, “Regarding Alia – Ranbir, he said they seem really happy, and Ranbir has personally interacted with him, and he is a very chill guy and in his own world.”

See the Reddit post here:

Well, we do not yet know if these revelations are true, but it is surely interesting to read about the stars we love and how they are in their real lives.

On the work front, Salman Khan will be next seen in Tiger 3 alongside Katrina Kaif and Emraan Hashmi.

Tiger 3 is arriving on the big screens on the occasion of Diwali. Unlike the Friday scenes, Salman Khan starrer will be released at the theatres on Sunday, November 12.

Fans are super excited to see if Salman’s film will be able to beat Shah Rukh Khan’s back-to-back records of Jawan and Pathaan.

