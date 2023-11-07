Shah Rukh Khan enjoys a humongous fan following across the globe, and everyone’s well aware of that. Be it his film release or his birthday, his days are celebrated worldwide with full enthusiasm. Apart from the sea of fans outside the industry, he has nth number of admirers in the industry, too- be it in Bollywood, Hollywood, or South. Recently, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta was seen fangirling over the superstar in an interview where she called him a ‘legend’.

The film, which stars Brie Larson, Park Seo-joon, Iman Vellani as Kamala Khan, Samuel L Jackson, Teyonah Parris as Monica Rambeau, and Zawe Ashton, is all set to hit the big screens this Friday, i.e., November 10, ’23. Ahead of its worldwide release, the director has been on a promotion spree, talking widely about the film.

During a recent interview, The Marvels director Nia DaCosta was asked about a Bollywood star she would like to collaborate with. Without giving a second thought, she names superstar Shah Rukh Khan. Calling him a legend, she told News18, “Shah Rukh Khan is kind of a legend, isn’t he? It’s kind of a no-brainer in that sense.”

Later, when the MCU filmmaker was asked about casting any other Bollywood actor in her film like Farhan Akhtar in Ms Marvel, Nia confirmed that they didn’t think much about stunt casting as they kept things organic. However, she assures there’s always a time.

Well, we wonder if there’s a collaboration with Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan on Nia DaCosta’s mind; even if there isn’t, we wouldn’t mind putting the idea in the Hollywood filmmaker’s head.

Meanwhile, The Marvels, which marks the Hollywood debut of South Korean star Park Seo Joon, is sure to make his fans proud with his role.

On the other hand, after the massive success of Atlee directorial Jawan, Shah Rukh Khan is now gearing up for the release of his next, Dunki, whose teaser was dropped online some time back. Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, it will hit the big screens on Christmas, facing a box office clash with Prabhas’ Salaar.

