Fans are eagerly waiting for December 22 as Shah Rukh Khan will be back on the big screens with Rajkumar Hirani’s Dunki. The first teaser of the film was dropped recently and SRK fans are now waiting for more updates. Also starring Vicky Kaushal and Taapsee Pannu, the film is all set to clash with Prabhas’ Salaar: Part 1 – Ceasefire. While we wait for more exciting updates, do you know how much each cast member is receiving for the film? Read on!

Earlier there were reports that Shah Rukh Khan is charging a whopping Rs 100 crore for Dunki after the massive success of Jawan and Pathaan. However, it looks like those reports are not true. Latest report reveals that Shah Rukh Khan is charging way less than 100 crores for Dunki. We, however, have no confirmation on the same.

On that note, let’s check out the supposed and reported fees of the massive Dunki cast.

Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan is enjoying the mega success of Jawan and Pathan. SRK who plays the lead role, will reportedly take home Rs 28 crore for his work in the film.

Vicky Kaushal

Vicky Kaushal will be seen in Dunki and fans are excited to see what he brings to the big-screen. He will reportedly take home Rs 12 crore for his role in SRK’s Dunki.

Boman Irani

Boman Irani has worked with Rajkumar Hirani in many films like PK, Munnabhai MBBS. In Dunki too Boman will be seen working with Hirani and he is charging Rs 15 crores for his role in the film, according to a report by Filmibeat.

Satish Shah

Satish Shah will reportedly take home Rs 7 crore. Shah is known for his impeccable comic timing.

Taapsee Pannu

Taapsee Pannu will take home a whopping Rs 11 crore for her role in Shah Rukh Khan’s Dunki.

Dunki’s first teaser was criticized by netizens for using bad VFX. Many commented on the video and called out the makers. A user commented, “Avatar level VFX.” Another comment read, “By the way, Nice teaser editing, bro.” Some fans even commented how the trailer is still better than Prabhas’ Adipurush.

Better than adhi……. , you guys should feel ashamed 😂 pic.twitter.com/L86dY9eaX4 — Maverick (@Real_hassan6) November 3, 2023

Will the film make and break records like Jawan and Pathaan? Guess we will have to wait and watch!

On the other hand, much before Dunki, Shah Rukh Khan will be seen in a cameo appearance in Salman Khan’s Tiger 3.

Stay tuned to Koimoi for updates.

