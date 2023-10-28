Leo, starring Thalapathy Vijay in the lead, refuses to slow down at the box office. While there aren’t a lot of competitors at the Indian box office, even internationally, it is giving tough competition to movies like Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour, The Nun II, and others. Scroll below as we share an exciting update on its footfalls.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, Leo is the third film in Lokesh Cinematic Universe after the successful Kaithi and Vikram. It has achieved a whole new milestone for the universe, with 503.05 crores already in its kitty at the worldwide box office. It is enjoying a glorious run, and the sky is the limit for this action-thriller.

As per a report by Sacnilk, Leo is all set to achieve the 2 crore mark with footfalls in India. It currently stands at 1.80 crores and has left behind biggies like Adipurush (1.69 crores) and Ponniyin Selvan II (1.35 crores) released this year. The margin is considerable, so Thalapathy Vijay starrer is indeed thriving at the box office!

Meanwhile, Leo has also turned out to be the third Tamil film to enter the 500-crore club with its worldwide collections. We had previously seen Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar’s 2.0 and another Rajinikanth starrer, Jailer, achieve that feat at the box office. It is now expected to leave behind Jailer’s 605 crores to become the #2 Tamil film globally.

In Hindi, Leo has witnessed an impressive extended opening week as it amassed collections close to 20 crores.

Leo stars Thalapathy Vijay along with Sanjay Dutt, Arjun, Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Madonna Sebastian, George Maryan, Mansoor Ali Khan, Priya Anand, and Mathew Thomas.

The action-thriller was released on 19th October in theatres worldwide in IMAX and other formats. Leo is available in four languages – Tamil, Kannada, Telugu and Hindi.

After the massive success of Leo, Thalapathy Vijay has moved on to “Thalapathy 68” which co-stars Prabhu Deva, Prashanth, Sneha, Jayaram, Premji, Vaibhav, Ajay Raj, Aravind Akash, Mohan, Laila, VTV Ganesh, Ameer, and Yogi Babu. Venkat Prabhu directs the film.

