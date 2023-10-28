After the gloomy post-pandemic phase, the year 2023 has been quite glorious for Bollywood. The year started with a bang, with Shah Rukh Khan making his historic comeback with Pathaan and shattering the box office with 1000+ crores gross lifetime. He outdone himself by crossing Pathaan with Jawan. In total, so far, 14 films have crossed the 100 crore milestones, and below is all you need to know!

Shah Rukh Khan’s return to the big screen after 4 long years was always going to be special, but the actor made it more memorable by taking his throne back in the numbers game. With his Spy Universe debut, the superstar shattered almost all pre-existing records globally and went on to enter the 1000 crore club. Its last updated collection stands at 1069.85 crores gross.

After Pathaan, we saw a positive momentum shift for Bollywood, with films smoothly going past the 100-crore mark at the worldwide box office. Another major success was The Kerala Story. The film, led by Adah Sharma, had almost zero expectations, but it left everyone stunned with the numbers that came in. Globally, it summed up at 293.25 crores gross.

Among the worth-mentioning successes of 2023 is Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, starring Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan. It’s a sleeper success and ended its lifetime run at 112 crores gross when no one even bothered to talk about it before the release.

Then we saw the high voltage clash between Gadar 2 and OMG 2, churning out two super successes for Bollywood. While the Sunny Deol starrer did unthinkable by grossing over 680 crores, Akshay Kumar and Pankaj Tripathi’s film also did well by earning over 200 crores gross.

After the storm of Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan once again returned with Jawan and created much bigger records this time. It marked the second consecutive 1000+ crores grosser for the superstar.

While we mentioned some of the major box office successes above, below is the list of films that entered the 100-crore club at the worldwide box office (to date):

Pathaan – 1069.85 crores gross

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar – 221.28 crores gross

Bholaa – 124 crores gross

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan – 185.50 crores gross

The Kerala Story – 293.25 crores gross

Zara Hatke Zara Bachke – 112 crores gross

Adipurush (Hindi) – 228.46 crores gross

SatyaPrem Ki Katha – 119.81 crores gross

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani – 348.89 crores gross

OMG 2 – 220 crores gross

Gadar 2 – 685.19 crores gross

Dream Girl 2 – 135 crores gross

Jawan – 1143.59 crores gross

Fukrey 3 – 127.73 crores gross

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

