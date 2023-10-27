Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Rom-Com!

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt coming together on the big screen is a treat to watch, and that’s what we witnessed with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the super success of Gully Boy, the film marked the reunion of the duo, and as expected, the audience fell in love with them. Eventually, it turned out to be a box office success.

For those who don’t know, RARKPK was a directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. He last helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As KJo has always maintained a success ratio of 100%, all eyes were set on how RARKPK performs at the Indian box office.

In the post-pandemic era, the consuming pattern of films has drastically changed, and mostly big-screen action entertainers are garnering maximum crowd. Amid this notion, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seemed to be a dicey film, but surprisingly, the film did really well with the audience and even showed legs in a theatrical run in India.

With a good pre-release buzz, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani raked in a decent opening day of 11.10 crores at the Indian box office. With positive word-of-mouth flowing in, the film earned 45.90 crores during the opening weekend and 73.33 crores in the opening week. It ended up earning 153.30 crores in the lifetime run and got itself a ‘Plus’ verdict.

Take a look at the daily breakdown of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the Indian box office:

Day 1- 11.10 crores

Day 2- 16.05 crores

Day 3- 18.75 crores

First weekend- 45.90 crores

Day 4- 7.02 crores

Day 5- 7.30 crores

Day 6- 6.90 crores

Day 7- 6.21 crores

First week- 73.33 crores

Day 8- 6.75 crores

Day 9- 11.50 crores

Day 10- 13.50 crores

Day 11- 4.30 crores

Day 12- 4.30 crores

Day 13- 4.90 crores

Day 14- 3.20 crores

Second week- 47.45 crores

Day 15- 2.35 crores

Day 16- 3.70 crores

Day 17- 4 crores

Day 18- 2.65 crores

Day 19- 3.54 crores

Day 20- 1.60 crores

Day 21- 1.40 crores

Third week- 19.24 crores

Fourth week- 7.73 crores

Fifth week- 3 crores

Sixth week- 2.25 crores

Remaining days- 0.30 crore

Lifetime- 153.30 crores

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

