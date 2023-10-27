Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani Box Office: Here's The Daily Breakdown Of Ranveer Singh & Alia Bhatt's Rom-Com!

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt coming together on the big screen is a treat to watch, and that’s what we witnessed with Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. After the super success of Gully Boy, the film marked the reunion of the duo, and as expected, the audience fell in love with them. Eventually, it turned out to be a box office success.
For those who don’t know, RARKPK was a directorial comeback of Karan Johar after 7 years. He last helmed Ae Dil Hai Mushkil, starring Ranbir Kapoor, Anushka Sharma, and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan. As KJo has always maintained a success ratio of 100%, all eyes were set on how RARKPK performs at the Indian box office.
In the post-pandemic era, the consuming pattern of films has drastically changed, and mostly big-screen action entertainers are garnering maximum crowd. Amid this notion, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani seemed to be a dicey film, but surprisingly, the film did really well with the audience and even showed legs in a theatrical run in India.
With a good pre-release buzz, Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani raked in a decent opening day of 11.10 crores at the Indian box office. With positive word-of-mouth flowing in, the film earned 45.90 crores during the opening weekend and 73.33 crores in the opening week. It ended up earning 153.30 crores in the lifetime run and got itself a ‘Plus’ verdict.
Take a look at the daily breakdown of Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani at the Indian box office:
Day 1- 11.10 crores
Day 2- 16.05 crores
Day 3- 18.75 crores
First weekend- 45.90 crores
Day 4- 7.02 crores
Day 5- 7.30 crores
Day 6- 6.90 crores
Day 7- 6.21 crores
First week- 73.33 crores
Day 8- 6.75 crores
Day 9- 11.50 crores
Day 10- 13.50 crores
Day 11- 4.30 crores
Day 12- 4.30 crores
Day 13- 4.90 crores
Day 14- 3.20 crores
Second week- 47.45 crores
Day 15- 2.35 crores
Day 16- 3.70 crores
Day 17- 4 crores
Day 18- 2.65 crores
Day 19- 3.54 crores
Day 20- 1.60 crores
Day 21- 1.40 crores
Third week- 19.24 crores
Fourth week- 7.73 crores
Fifth week- 3 crores
Sixth week- 2.25 crores
Remaining days- 0.30 crore
Lifetime- 153.30 crores
