What a year 2023 has turned out to be for Shah Rukh Khan! First with Pathaan and then with Jawan, the actor has broken several pre-existing records at the box office and has posted numbers one never heard before. Coming to his latest release, the film became the first-ever film from Bollywood to enter the 600 crore club in India. Keep reading to know more!

Released on 7th September, the action thriller with a touch of vigilante theme marked the first collaboration between director Atlee and Shah Rukh Khan. After delivering big hits for the Tamil film industry, the director has made a lasting impact with his debut Bollywood or pan-India film. Apart from the opening day, weekend, and week records, the biggie continued its magic by showing long legs at ticket windows.

After smashing 75 crores net on the opening day at the Indian box office, Jawan ended its first extended week of 8 days at a monstrous 391.33 crores net. Eventually, it hit the 400 crore and 500 crore milestones like a cakewalk, and recently, it even entered the 600 crore club in India.

Take a look at Jawan’s daily breakdown at the Indian box office (in crores):

Day 1- 75

Day 2- 53.23

Day 3- 77.83

Day 4- 80.10

Jawan Extended first weekend- 286.16

Day 5- 32.92

Day 6- 26.52

Day 7- 23.83

Day 8- 21.90

Jawan Extended first week- 391.33

Day 9- 19.10

Day 10- 32.30

Day 11- 37.26

Day 12- 16.25

Day 13- 14.80

Day 14- 9.40

Day 15- 7.95

Jawan Second week- 137.06

Day 16- 7.61

Day 17- 12.25

Day 18- 14.95

Day 19- 5.45

Day 20- 4.86

Day 21- 4.84

Day 22- 5.97

Jawan Third week- 55.93

Day 23- 5.05

Day 24- 8.46

Day 25- 9.38

Day 26- 6.85

Day 27- 2.05

Day 28- 1.95

Day 29- 1.86

Fourth week- 35.60

Remaining days- 6.45

Jawan Lifetime- 626.37

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

