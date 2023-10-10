Shah Rukh Khan is a magician who knows all the spells and charms to rule the magical world of box office numbers. The superstar, who took a sabbatical after Aanand L Rai’s Zero tanked at the Box Office in 2018, returned superstrong in 2023 with Pathaan. While SRK reclaimed his lost glory with YRF’s action extravaganza, his coronation ceremony to the throne was done only with the recently released Jawan.

The Atlee directorial dropped in theatres on September 7, 2023, and has been on a record-breaking spree since then. A new day and a new chapter in the record book awaits the film, which turned a rage amongst the audiences.

The recent record says that Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan has registered the highest number of footfalls for 2023, and we already celebrated this achievement with his fans. But this is where this record gets better.

The Atlee film registered 3.51 crore footfalls for 2023. This might be the highest for the year, but with this number, the Pathaan superstar earned the third-highest footfall of his entire career. Shah Rukh Khan’s latest release got him the third-highest footfall in his 30+ years-long career.

Shah Rukh Khan made his film debut in 1992 as the parallel lead in Deewana, and while he sang ‘Koi Na Koi Chahiye Pyaar Karne Wala’ his wish was fulfilled with a lot of ‘kois’ showering abundant ‘pyaar’ on his films.

His highest footfalls registered to date are for his iconic film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, which had 4.8 crore footfalls.

Check out the top five footfalls registered for Shah Rukh Khan’s films:

Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge – 4.8 crore Kuch Kuch Hota Hai – 3.57 crore Jawan – 3.51 crore Pathaan – 3.49 crore Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham – 3.12 crore

Wondering what are footfalls? Well, the basic meaning of the term is the number of people who go into a business in a particular period of time. Regarding films and their box office success, footfall is the number of people who watch the movie in a theatre after purchasing a ticket, which is an essential indicator of the film’s success.

With 3.51 crore, Jawan has registered the third-highest footfall of Shah Rukh Khan’s career. Hope his upcoming film, Dunki, sets aim at this record for a better number!

