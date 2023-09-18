It’s just 12 days since Atlee’s action-thriller hit the big screen, but in this period, it has made and broken several box office records in the country and for Bollywood films internationally. The Shah Rukh Khan film, which is being loved by millions globally and has already minted over Rs 430 crore through its Hindi version alone, is likely to be one of the top contenders during the next award season in India.

But is that enough? During a recent chat, the director of the Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and Deepika Padukone co-starrer, got candid about the film and expressed his desire to send the film to the Oscars. Read on to know all he had to say.

During a recent interaction with ETimes, the director of the globally successful film was asked if he wants the Shah Rukh Khan film to be in the running for an Academy Award. Answering this, Atlee said, “Of course, even Jawan should go, if everything falls in place. I think every effort, everybody, every director, every technician who is working in cinema, their eyes are on the Golden Globes, Oscars, National Awards, every award.”

Atlee continued, “So, definitely, yeah, I would also love to take Jawan to the Oscars. Let’s see. I think Shah Rukh Khan sir will watch and read this interview. I will also ask him over a call, ‘Sir, should we take this film to the Oscars?”

During an exclusive chat with Koimoi, Atlee got candid about Jawan’s box office havoc but said Shah Rukh Khan’s next, Dunki, would be even bigger. We quoted him saying, “Dunki is going to cross everything. That’s how the eco-system should be. We should grow. We should keep our peaks growing in every film. I have to cross my previous film, of course, I have to cross Jawan in my next. It’s realised with every technician and every actor and ever body in the eco system.”

