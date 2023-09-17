Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan turned into a rage ever since his first look from the film dropped. Later, SRK was seen in a bandaged look, which made his fans hysterical. They loved his look so much that fans even ended up going to the theatres with the same look. However, every action has an equal and opposite reaction! So, while the film has turned into a box office success, repercussions have started dropping in.

Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged ‘Mummy’ look from the film turned into an inspiration for destructive elements who recently attempted the unthinkable at a theatre where they turned up bandaged in the same look, pretending to be SRK fans who’ve come to watch the film.

However, this group of men, who projected themselves as Shah Rukh Khan fans, had ulterior motives. Before anyone could realise anything, and before they could succeed in their plan, they were arrested by the Police.

A video is going viral on Twitter, which has been shared by a Twitter (now X) handle, Lankesh 2.0. The video has been captioned as “saari Jawani nikal gayi.” The video shows a group of 7-8 men, all with bandaged heads, trying to steal phones with police arresting the whole gang.

Netizens had mixed reactions to the video. While SRK fans had a field day, others questioned the values films are giving to young men. Some kept guessing the motive of these men behind the bandaged heads. A comment read, “Patti bandh ke Jawan dekhne gye the ki chori karne?” Another comment read, “As per sources- ladkiyo ko ched rahe the. Might be fake.”

Another comment read, “Idhar bhi mobile chori ho raha tha kya,” hinting that the same thing happened at some other theatre as well! A comment took a dig at SRK and wrote, “Classy fanbase roj arrest warna kabhi pitai permanent hai.” Another replied, “Chalo srk fan hai to pakad k hi le ja rahe hai bus salman fan hote to marte huye le jate ye to granted hai!”

A user pointed out, “ye log bhul jaate hai ….Reel life and Real life.” Some took the video in a light manner as a comment read, “Bade Bade desho me aisi choti choti baate hoti rehti hai.” A fan asked, “Lekin jawaan to corporate booking se hit Hui hai na to itni bheer kyu dikhrha,” escaping the entire conversation.

Another user trolled the men and wrote, “Inka jawan ab inki bail krwane bhi nhi aayega.”

For the unversed, ever since Jawan starring Nayanthara, Vijay Sethupathi and others was released, Shah Rukh Khan’s bandaged look has taken over his fans who have appeared in the same look in theatres. But it looks like this has gone way too far. Any thoughts? Let us know in the comment section below.

