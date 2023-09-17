Jawan Box Office Day 10 (Hindi): Shah Rukh Khan's Biggie Scores Huge On 2nd Saturday, Almost Touches 400 Crores Mark

Jawan showed an excellent jump of over 50% on Saturday with 30.10 crores more coming in the Hindi version. This is indeed huge since as it is the film is playing on very big numbers with 20 crores milestone being crossed on an almost daily basis (barring Friday). Hence, even a 25% jump in numbers would have been quite good. However, what happened on Saturday was truly impressive as the jump was much bigger. As a result of that, the collections blew up quite well and turned out to be truly spectacular.

Unfortunately, the film missed out on a golden opportunity to hit the 400 crores mark (in a single language) in a matter of just 10 days. The Shah Rukh Khan starrer currently stands at 396.18 crores and while the Saturday jump itself is much more than expected, it would have been really nice had the momentum been even bigger in the last two days, hence resulting in a few more crores been added as well so that 400 Crore Club entry could have been made by the film.

It is remarkable how the film has been managing an average of almost 40 crores per day so far in Hindi when mid-size films are elated to have that as their first weekend numbers. The bar has been set really high by the film and with Tiger 3 releasing in the holiday period, it has a task cut out to achieve an entry into the 400 Crore Club in 10 days.

